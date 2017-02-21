Mandatory evacuations for Rock Springs area in San Jose By Emily Kirschenheuter, KRON Published: February 21, 2017, 12:11 pm Updated: February 21, 2017, 12:11 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) SAN JOSE (KRON) — There is a mandatory evacuation in place for the Rock Springs area of San Jose due to flooding, according to city officials. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement