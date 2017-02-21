Milo Yiannopoulos resigns as editor of Breitbart Tech

Milo Yiannopoulos
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, Milo Yiannopoulos speaks on campus in the Mathematics building at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Right-wing provocateur Yiannopoulos was trying to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men after a conservative site posted a collection of edited video clips that set social media abuzz. After the polarizing Breitbart News editor was invited this weekend to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference sparked a backlash, the Reagan Battalion tweeted video clips Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 in which Yiannopoulos discusses Jews, sexual consent, statutory rape, child abuse and homosexuality. (Jeremy Papasso/Daily Camera via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and older men.

On Monday, he was disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference after video of his remarks was promoted through social media by a conservative blog, the Reagan Battalion. Publisher Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint later announced it would cancel the publication of his book, “Dangerous.”

In a statement Tuesday, Yiannopoulos said he would be wrong “to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting.”

