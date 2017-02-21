MISSING PERSON: 87-year-old man out of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- Tai Tang, an 87-year-old at risk San Francisco man, has gone missing Tuesday morning.

Tang was last seen at 12:25 a.m. wearing a white round hat, dark gray jacket and believed to be wearing either dark gray or black pants carrying a silver cane.

According to his son, Tang is about 5’5 and weighs about 130-140 pounds. He is known to frequent Chinatown and mentioned earlier that he wanted to go to the police station at 24th Ave and Taraval Street.

Tang is at risk and needs medication.

If you have any information please contact Steve Tang at: 415-845-8636.