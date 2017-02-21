Mudslide closes Alexander Avenue near Golden Gate Bridge

Related Coverage HWY 37 still closed, Caltrans building wall to keep water off road

MARIN COUNTY (BCN) — A mudslide Monday night closed Alexander Avenue which connects Sausalito and U.S. Highway 101 to the Golden Gate Bridge, a Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District spokeswoman said this afternoon.

The closure, which affects Alexander Avenue between East Road and Edwards Avenue, will be in place roughly a week or longer, spokeswoman Priya Clemens said.

The District, Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the City of Sausalito made the decision to close Alexander Avenue, Clemens said.

Bicyclists and pedestrians could also be restricted from traveling on Alexander Avenue with little notice if the situation changes, Clemens said.

The District has installed interchangeable message boards about the closure and notified San Francisco bicycle rental businesses about the possible impact to riders, Clemens said.

Sausalito-bound traffic must use the Marin City/Sausalito exit of Highway 101 until the slide area has been cleared and stabilized, as there is no Golden Gate Bridge access from Sausalito, Clemens said.

Geo-technical engineers are on the scene to evaluate the mudslide, Clemens said.