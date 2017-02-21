Mudslide closes Sir Francis Drake Blvd in Marin County

(Photo: CHP Marin)
(Photo: CHP Marin)

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A mudslide has shut down both directions of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin County Tuesday morning.

The closure is between San Geronimo Valley Road in Woodacre and Olema Road in Fairfax.

Marin County Department of Public Works has been on scene working since about 9 p.m. Monday night. However, there is still a lot of work to do, according to officials.

The road is expected to remain closed for most of today.

Sheriff officials want to remind drivers that if they encounter a “ROAD CLOSED” sign that it means that the road is closed, even if there is not another officer on scene.

