Police officer helps Ohio girl with homework

MARION, Ohio (KRON) — One officer went above and beyond the call of duty when a fifth-grade student asked for help on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

10 year-old Lena Draper was stumped with some math problems so she took to social media.

Lieutenant B.J. Gruber reached out to Lena via Facebook Messenger and helped her with two computation questions.

Lena’s mother shared the exchange between the two.

A friend on Facebook noticed there was a minor error with one of the problems, and helped Lena fix it.

Gruber admitted he is a bit rusty with his math but was more than happy to help and engage with the community.

Lena’s mom was very appreciative of Lieutnant Gruber helping the community, no matter how odd the request.