Residents rescued by boat in San Jose

rescue


SAN JOSE (KRON)– Some San Jose residents had to be rescued from their homes by boat Monday afternoon following mandatory evacuation orders.

Locals in the Rock Springs neighborhood were under mandatory evacuation orders.

Residents were trapped by high waters, safety officials deemed contaminated.

San Jose fire crews aided in water rescue missions going door to door rounding those unable to evacuate.

Members of Cal Fire stepped in and rescued five people.

 

