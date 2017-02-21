Residents rescued by boat in San Jose



SAN JOSE (KRON)– Some San Jose residents had to be rescued from their homes by boat Monday afternoon following mandatory evacuation orders.

Locals in the Rock Springs neighborhood were under mandatory evacuation orders.

Residents were trapped by high waters, safety officials deemed contaminated.

San Jose fire crews aided in water rescue missions going door to door rounding those unable to evacuate.

Members of Cal Fire stepped in and rescued five people.

@SJFD stay clear of contaminated flood waters. If you are in the water let SJFD decontaminate you pic.twitter.com/EsULGJmERM — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 21, 2017

@SJFD thanks @CAL_FIRE for the help in water rescue operations now concluded 5 rescued pic.twitter.com/5lMhBOoTyl — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 21, 2017

Flood waters expected to keep rising along #CoyoteCreek in San Jose well into the evening. Evacuations continue in Nordell neighborhood pic.twitter.com/qbuV4bOgkn — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 21, 2017