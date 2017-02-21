Santa Rosa police seek information about possible sexual assault

SANTA ROSA (BCN)–Santa Rosa police are looking for information about a “suspicious incident” that could possibly be a sexual assault last week, a police sergeant said.

A witness saw a small wagon or hatchback with its rear window broken out traveling north on Fulton Road just south of Hall Road in west Santa Rosa around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Terry Anderson said.

The witness said a woman in the back seat appeared to be in distress and seemed to be mouthing the words “Rape! Rape! Help,” Anderson said.

The woman was dressed from the waist up only in a light-colored bra, Anderson said.

Other drivers in the area were honking horns and appeared to try to block the suspicious vehicle which the witnesses lost sight of when it turned west on Hall Road, Anderson said.

The witness called police on a non-emergency number within five minutes. Police alerted other law enforcement agencies about the incident, but the vehicle was not found, Anderson said.

Another witness posted a message on the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Facebook page Thursday asking if police had any information about the incident, Anderson said.

A detective spoke to that witness, who said the vehicle was either dark or light colored, and both witnesses said the vehicle was a small hatchback or wagon similar to a Toyota, Hyundai or Subaru, Anderson said.

One of the witnesses said the rear window was broken out but possibly still had broken glass pieces in the frame, Anderson said.

The woman in the car was described as white, in her 30s with a medium build and long, blonde and possibly wavy hair.

She also may have had streaks of makeup on her face, Anderson said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (707) 543-4040.