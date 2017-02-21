Several San Jose evacuation centers open

SAN JOSE (KRON)– Parts of San Jose were underwater after massive rain showers swept through the city Monday night.

Mandatory evacuation orders were announced for residents in the Spring Rocks neighborhood Tuesday.

Voluntary evacuation orders were issued to locals in low-lying areas.

Evacuation centers sprouted up around the city to hold those displaced by the storm.

Evacuation Centers:

Red Cross, James Lick High School located at 57 N White Rd in San Jose.

Roosevelt Community Center, 901 E. Santa Clara St. SJ 95116

Shirakawa Community Center, 2072 Lucretia Ave 95122

Evergreen Valley High School is a standby location

Salvation Army will provide food to evacuees at James Lick

