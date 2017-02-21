Sketch released of man suspected of assaulting woman in Novato

NOVATO (KRON) — Police have released a sketch and two photos of one of two men suspected of assaulting a woman in the Novato Creek last week.

The assault occurred on Feb. 12 west of , according to Novato Police.

The 30 year-old woman had befriended the two Latino men, police said.

Surveillance video was captured by a camera at the Lucky’s supermarket on Grant Avenue, according to police, from which the sketch was made.

The suspect is between 40 and 42 year-old, five ft. five and 150 pounds with a dark complexion, police said.

He was wearing a dark colored Carolina Panthers Super Bowl sweatshirt, a red polo shirt and dark blue jeans.

The suspect had on white tennis shoes and white hat on with red seams.

The man was carrying a gray Nike drawstring backpack.

He spoke Spanish with a Central American accent, police said.

