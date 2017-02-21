Storm sends 90-foot tree crashing into Vacaville home

VACAVILLE (KRON)– Powerful winds sent a 90-foot tall Redwood tree crashing into a Vacaville family’s home Monday.

Parts of the North Bay were impacted severely by flooding, rainfall, and wind gusts following Monday’s winter storm.

The tree caused nearly $100,000 in damages, according to one resident.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Clean-up of what’s left of 90 foot tall Redwood Tree that collapsed on Vacaville home. Family says $100K in damages @kron4news pic.twitter.com/aVydzVVcNL — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) February 21, 2017

60 + yr old Redwood tree slams into Vacaville home with family inside. Family luckily unharmed. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/q9A01qJMJV — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) February 21, 2017