Storm sends 90-foot tree crashing into Vacaville home

VACAVILLE (KRON)– Powerful winds sent a 90-foot tall Redwood tree crashing into a Vacaville family’s home Monday.

Parts of the North Bay were impacted severely by flooding, rainfall, and wind gusts following Monday’s winter storm.

The tree caused nearly $100,000 in damages, according to one resident.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

 

 

