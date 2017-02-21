Supreme Court weighs case of Mexican boy slain across border

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixty feet and the U.S-Mexico border separated the unarmed, 15-year-old Mexican boy and the U.S. Border Patrol agent who killed him with a gunshot to the head in June 2010.

U.S. officials chose not to prosecute Agent Jesus Mesa Jr. and the Obama administration refused a request to extradite him so that he could face criminal charges in Mexico. When the parents of Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca tried to sue Mesa in an American court for violating their son’s rights, federal judges dismissed their claims.

The Supreme Court is hearing the parents’ appeal on Tuesday.

Their lawyers say it’s the family’s last hope for some measure of justice.