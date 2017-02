SAN JOSE (KRON)– The Mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo, held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the city’s flood status following heavy rain showers.

Mayor Liccardo announced that San Jose fire crews rescued 186 residents.

Officials anticipate more flooding as the Anderson Reservoir spills into San Jose’s Coyote Creek.

Several evacuation centers are open to accommodate those forced out of their homes due to flooding.