Truck driver drunk in fatal collision

OAKLAND (KRON) — The truck driver connected to a fatal collision late Saturday night has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The collision happened in the 8700 block of International Boulevard just after 11:00 p.m., police said.

The truck driver was traveling eastbound on International Boulevard and was turning northbound onto Auseon Way when he collided with the motorcyclist, who was traveling westbound on International Boulevard, according to Oakland Police.

The motorcyclist, identified as 31 year-old Phitsanu Muncy of Pittsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The truck driver was injured in the collision, Oakland Police said.

The truck driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol, according to investigators.

He was arrested on felony driving under the influence.

It is not known if drugs were also a factor in the collision.

The collision is still under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.