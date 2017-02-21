Two gunman on the run after Novato robbery

NOVATO (KRON)- Two gum,an who robbed a Chinese restaurant Monday afternoon in Novato are on the run.

Officers responded to a report around 4 p.m.. of an armed robbery at the China Village Restaurant at 107 San Marin Drive.

Witnesses said the two men entered the restaurant wearing ski masks and armed with handguns, according to police. Allegedly, they ordered the patrons and the employees to the floor as they stole money from the cash register.

When officers arrived on the scene, they searched the San Marin neighborhood, but were unable to find the suspects. Police said that the restaurant’s patrons and employees were not harmed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Novato Police Department at (415) 897-4361.