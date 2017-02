SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- Tai Tang, an 87-year-old San Francisco man who went missing at 12:25 a.m. this morning has been found safe.

Tang had mentionedto his son Steve that he wanted to go to the police station at 24th Ave and Taraval Street.

Steve Tang called KRON4 to let us know that his father had been found safe at 11:30 a.m. and is physically fine.