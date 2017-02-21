Victim identified in Dixon collision

DIXON (KRON)- The victim of a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Dixon has been identified as Alfredo S. Rodriguez, 44, of Winters, according to Solano County coroner’s office.

The crash happened at 1:48 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 near the northbound state Highway 113 transition, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said Rodriguez’s black BMW went off the highway and crashed into a tree for no apparent reason.

He was found pinned in the vehicle and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:09 a.m.

Alcohol is a likely factor in the crash, said the CHP.