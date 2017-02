NEW YORK (AP) — Six teenagers have fallen through ice into an off-limits pond in New York’s Central Park but have been rescued.

It happened Monday evening at the southern end of the park.

Police say the 15- and 16-year-olds were on the ice when it gave way. A nearby sign said, “Danger Thin Ice Keep Off.”

Police and fire rescue units including divers responded. Two good Samaritans also helped pull the teens out of the freezing water.

A police spokesman says the teens are expected to be OK.

