VIDEO: Flooding closes stretch of Highway 84 in Alameda Co.

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A significant stretch of Highway 84 in Alameda County is closed Tuesday morning after overnight flooding wrecked the roadways, according to CalTrans officials.

The highway is closed from Mission Blvd. and Niles Canyon in Fremont, all the way to 680 in both directions.

CalTrans officials report that debris such as a logs and mud washed up onto the highway from the nearby creek, making in inaccessible to drivers.

KRON4’s Yoli Aceves is on scene getting the latest updates.

She says that even after CalTrans crews clear the debris, they still have to inspect the surrounding areas for mudslides before reopening the highway.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.