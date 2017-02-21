VIDEO: Flooding near Highway 101 slows traffic

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Flooding from a San Jose canal is causing a slow-down in traffic east of Highway 101.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe captured video of the flood waters, which are coming from Coyote Canal.

Coyote Canal is a side channel along Coyote Creek.

Fladeboe reports that a breach in the canal is what started the flood.

Traffic in the area is slow as waters inch toward the freeway.

Water District crews are on site monitoring the situation.

