Videos: KRON4’s coverage of the Coyote Creek flooding

(KRON) California rescue workers are evacuating people from a San Jose neighborhood after flood waters from an overflowing creek inundated a residential area.

San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow says dozens of people are being rescued by crews with boats and rafts in waters that are at least waist-deep.

No injuries have been reported.

People rescued from the area were being rinsed with clean water after they made it to dry land because officials say the flood waters are dirty and could make them sick.

The flood waters were running over garbage and debris and over sewer systems.

