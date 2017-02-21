Warning issued as Big Sur River passes flood stage

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — An Aerial Flood warning has been issued Tuesday in western Monterey County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is for the Big Sur River near Big Sur, and is in effect until 12:15 p.m. today.

Flood stage at this location is 10 feet, and the stream gage is reporting a stage of 11.8 feet.

Weather officials are urging anyone in these areas to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

