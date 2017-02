SAN JOSE (KRON) — As many as 20 people at a homeless encampment may be trapped in trees above a rising creek in San Jose Tuesday morning, according to San Jose Fire Department.

The group is reportedly stranded near Las Lagos Golf Course, as the water levels at Coyote Creek are a quickly growing threat.

San Jose Firefighters are on scene conducting a rescue.

Two people have been successfully rescued thus far.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.