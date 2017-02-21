Watsonville man arrested for brandishing firearm

WATSONVILLE (KRON)- A Watsonville man who brandished a firearm at a group of people earlier this month, was arrested Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to a report that someone was brandishing a firearm on Feb. 5 on Jared Way. The suspect who fled the scene pointed an assault-type rifle at a group of victims in the driveway of a home, but did not fire any shots according to police.

An investigation led authorities to obtain a search warrant for two residences, and an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Ramon Ruiz of Watsonville, for allegedly brandishing the firearm and unlawfully possessing a firearm due to a prior evacuation.

Officers served the warrants at 7 a.m., at both residences and arrested Ruiz at his home. A firearm was found and seized by officers. It is not believed to be the firearm used in the brandishing incident.

Ruiz was booked in the Santa Cruz County Jail, police said. Officers also arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile for allegedly being in possession of ammunition that was found in his bedroom. He was booked into juvenile hall, police said.

