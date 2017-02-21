Woman who collided into tree Saturday identified

MONTEREY (KRON)- According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman who died when she crashed into a tree in Monterey County has been identified as 41-year-old Alexandra Page.

Page, a Greenfield resident, was driving about 90 mph on U.S. Highway 101 near Thorne Road at about 4 p.m. when she lost control of the car and hit a tree, CHP Officer Michael Rigby said.

The car burst into flames and several bystanders tried to put out the fire until firefighters arrived and finished extinguishing it.

Page was announced dead at the scene and there were no other occupants in the car or vehicles involved in the crash.

The cause of death is still being determined.