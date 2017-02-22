UNION CITY (BCN) — A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a robbery of a mother and her 12-year-old daughter selling Girl Scout cookies in front of a Union City Safeway earlier this month, police said.

The boy was arrested at James Logan High School and allegedly confessed to the robbery. Police also said they linked the boy to another robbery that occurred at the high school.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of robbery and taken to juvenile hall. His name will not be released because of his age.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8 police responded to the Safeway store at 1790 Decoto Road. The mother and daughter were selling cookies from a booth in front of the store.

The boy allegedly approached initially to ask about buying some cookies. He allegedly left and came back a short while later with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the girl’s mother, police said.

The boy left the area and was at large until his arrest. The mother and daughter escaped injury, but were visibly upset, police said.

Many officers investigating the case have children and some are active in scouting.

Police officers donated money to cover the loss and the members of the Union City Police Officers Association bought all of the unsold cookies.

In all, members of the police association and police officers donated more than $1,000 to the victims, according to police. Girls Scouts of Northern California spokeswoman Heather Burlew-Hayden said Girl Scout cookie sales provide money for the scouts to do activities and to earn their gold award, which is equivalent to the Eagle Scout award in the Boy Scouts of America.

The robbery has not deterred either the scout or her mother from selling cookies. The two are telling other scouts to “be vigilant and not give up.”