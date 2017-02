SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- BART is experiencing delays at multiple stations this morning according to officials. There is a 10-minute delay at the West Oakland station in the SFO, Millbrae and Daly City directions.

There is also a 10-minute delay between the Lafayette and Orinda stations in the Pittsburg/Bay Point and SFO directions.

Delays are related to equipment problems on the tracks.

More updates to follow.