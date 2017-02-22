Belmont apartment fire causes $200,000 in damages

BELMONT (KRON)- A fire broke out Tuesday morning in Belmont and damaged two apartments, according to fire officials. The fire apparently started in one of the apartments kitchen.

Fire crews responded to the apartment building at around 8:45 a.m., in the 1100 block of Village Drive where there were smoke and flames coming from a second-floor unit.

It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire by Belmont, San Mateo and Foster City fire crews. According to fire officials, residents from both of the apartments evacuated once smoke alarms went off. One of the residents of the apartment where the fire began, a 65-year-old woman, said she saw the flames in the kitchen before heading to the street.

There is about $200,000 in damages and the fire displaced eight people, fire officials said.