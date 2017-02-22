Caltrain strikes, kills woman in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (BCN) — A woman was fatally struck by a commuter train in Santa Clara Wednesday night, according to Caltrain.

The strike occurred at 7:11 p.m. between the Santa Clara station and the Lawrence station in Sunnyvale, and was first reported on Twitter at 7:16 p.m.

Train No. 380 was headed south with roughly 300 passengers on board when it struck the woman. No injuries were reported on board.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected for subsequent trains.

Wednesday evening’s fatality was Caltrain’s second this year.