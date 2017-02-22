SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A flood warning continues for Coyote Creek near Edenvale in Santa Clara County.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the river was at 13 feet and record flooding was occurring, according to the National Weather Service.
The river is expected to fall to flood stage, or 10 feet, by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The warning will remain in place until further notice.
Flood Warning continues for
The Coyote Creek near Edenvale
Until further notice. #caflood pic.twitter.com/2aDaA3frbl
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 22, 2017