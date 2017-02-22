Hayward man stabbed 2 weeks ago, identified

HAYWARD (KRON)- A man who was stabbed in Hayward two weeks ago had been identified as 32-year-old Hok Yiu Wong by police. Wong, who has residences in Fremont and Milpitas have been unable to locate his family.

Hayward police say that Wong was stabbed after noon on Feb. 7 at Addison Way and Industrial Parkway SW. The motive for the stabbing is still being determined and whether he was in his car when the stabbing occurred.

Wong was able to drive away from the scene but crashed into another car near McDonald’s at 30147 Industrial Parkway SW at around 12:45 p.m. Wong was taken to a hospital but died there. The other driver was not injured.

Police say they only have a vague description of the suspect in the case: Asian male, possibly Filipino, and was driving a dark-colored vehicle.

Hayward police said anyone with information about the case should call Detective Eric Mulhern at (510) 293-7034 or email information to HaywardPDTips@hayward-ca.gov.