How to help residents affected by San Jose floods

By Published: Updated:
san jose flooding

SAN JOSE (KRON)- The Red Cross has resources available for those who have lost their homes or need assistance during the evacuations.

  • You can help our San Jose neighbors affected by the floods by visiting http://www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word CAFLOODS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. These donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.
  • To donate your time to the red cross visit click here.
  • Visit www.sanjoseca.gov to donate ans support nonprofits dedicated to providing immediate relief to flood victims

 

