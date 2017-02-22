How to help residents affected by San Jose floods

SAN JOSE (KRON)- The Red Cross has resources available for those who have lost their homes or need assistance during the evacuations.

You can help our San Jose neighbors affected by the floods by visiting http://www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word CAFLOODS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. These donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.

To donate your time to the red cross visit click here.

Visit www.sanjoseca.gov to donate ans support nonprofits dedicated to providing immediate relief to flood victims

Make sure to follow KRON4 online, onair and download our app here and receive immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.