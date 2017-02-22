Hwy 101 closed in San Jose due to flooding

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A portion of Highway 101 in San Jose is closed due to flooding Wednesday morning.

Both directions of Hwy 101 is closed from Interstate 880 to the Interstate 680/280 split.

KRON4’s Robin Winston advises San Jose drivers to use I-280 instead of Hwy 101.

Northbound Hwy 101 is also shut down between Cochrane Road and Coyote Creek. This is impacting drivers coming out of Morgan Hill into South San Jose.

Winston advises to use Old Monterey Road instead.

There is no estimated times of reopening.