Hwy 101 closed in San Jose due to flooding

By Published: Updated:
new

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A portion of Highway 101 in San Jose is closed due to flooding Wednesday morning.

Both directions of Hwy 101 is closed from Interstate 880 to the Interstate 680/280 split.

KRON4’s Robin Winston advises San Jose drivers to use I-280 instead of Hwy 101.

KRON4’S REAL TIME TRAFFIC MAPS

Northbound Hwy 101 is also shut down between Cochrane Road and Coyote Creek. This is impacting drivers coming out of Morgan Hill into South San Jose.

Winston advises to use Old Monterey Road instead.

There is no estimated times of reopening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s