SAN JOSE (KRON) — Mandatory evacuation orders in San Jose have expanded due to severe flooding.

New orders were released at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The area is along Coyote Creek, in the Coyote Creek 100 year flood zone plus about 250 feet, running from north of 280 to south of 101.

Residents in this area should evacuate to the homes of family or friends, or to one of San José’s two designated evacuation centers at.

