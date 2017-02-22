New Apple headquarters to have theater named for Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2008 file photo, Apple CEO Steve Jobs smiles during a product announcement at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. Jobs became renowned for conjuring a reality distortion field that made people believe whatever he wanted. If he were still around, its easy to imagine that Jobs would be summoning all his powers of persuasion to protect a legacy thats getting muddied with each cinematic take on his fascinating life. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has announced that its new headquarters will open for employees in the spring and will include a theater named for its late co-founder, Steve Jobs.

Apple says in a news release on its website that the process of moving its 12,000 employees from its old digs in Cupertino, California, to the new Apple Park nearby will begin in April and will take more than six months to complete.

The 175-acre campus includes a 2.8 million-square-foot main building in the shape of a giant ring. Apple says the building will run entirely on renewable energy.

The campus will also include a 1,000-seat auditorium called the Steve Jobs Theater. Jobs famously unveiled new Apple products at theater events. He died in 2011 at 56 following a battle with cancer.

