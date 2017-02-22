People Behaving Badly: Items you need to drive

By and Published: Updated:
SAN JOSE (KRON) — It is not a requirement nor a right to drive–it is a privilege.

And if you abuse that privilege, you can find yourself looking for an alternate means of transportation.

But what is interesting is that the very ones that probably should not be on the road are the very same ones that stick out like a sore thumb.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

