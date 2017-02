CASTRO VALLEY (KRON)- More than 30,000 customers in and near Castro Valley are without power this morning due to a recent power outage around 6 a.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting on their outage map the exact area affected and currently do not have a time of when the power will be restored. The cause of the outage is still unknown.

Updates on this story to come. Continue following KRON4 online, on air and download the KRON4 app for updates.