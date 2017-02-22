San Jose flood waters contaminated with sewage

By Published: Updated:
san jose flooding

(KRON) The flood waters spilling through San Jose neighborhoods along Coyote Creek are contaminated with sewage and chemicals.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo made that announcement Wednesday morning asking residents of the flooded neighborhoods to stay out of the water.

Mayor Liccardo says sewage has been spotted in the water. He also acknowledge storm drains have also been swamped.

More than 14,000 households are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Storm runoff from Anderson Reservoir has overflowed Coyote Creek, it is that creek which has run over its banks sending the flood waters into homes and submerging vehicles.

San Jose flooding

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s