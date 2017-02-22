San Jose flood waters contaminated with sewage

(KRON) The flood waters spilling through San Jose neighborhoods along Coyote Creek are contaminated with sewage and chemicals.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo made that announcement Wednesday morning asking residents of the flooded neighborhoods to stay out of the water.

Mayor Liccardo says sewage has been spotted in the water. He also acknowledge storm drains have also been swamped.

More than 14,000 households are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Storm runoff from Anderson Reservoir has overflowed Coyote Creek, it is that creek which has run over its banks sending the flood waters into homes and submerging vehicles.

