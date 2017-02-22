San Jose mobile home park under water

(KRON) A mobile home park in San Jose is a ghost town Wednesday afternoon.

KRON4’S Jeff Pierce visited the flooded scene after residents were told to evacuate Tuesday night.

The police and the city officials started knocking on doors last night at 5 p.m. telling everybody they had to get out.

The residents were told to head to city shelters.

On Wednesday some home owners were allowed back in to get essential items like medicine.

But not everyone was so fortunate. Some people are not allowed back in because the flood waters are still too high.

City crews have brought in pumps to clear the standing water.