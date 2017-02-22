San Francisco woman set on fire after argument

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A woman was set on fire while she was sleeping Tuesday morning in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, police said.

The 35-year-old woman fell asleep in the area of 17th and Vermont streets after having an argument with a man and woman. When she awoke Tuesday morning between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. covered in an unknown substance with one of the suspects holding a flame next to her, which was used to catch her on fire.

She was taken to the hospital, but suspected to survive her injuries.

Arrests have not been reported as of this morning and police have not released a detailed description of the suspects.