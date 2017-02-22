The World According to Gary: Does Magic have the “magic” to change Lakers?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Magic Johnson as the Lakers new President of Operations, Candice Wiggins problem with the WNBA and the $500,000 price tag of Brady’s missing jersey.

With the firing of Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss, Magic Johnson is now the President of Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. Does Magic have enough “magic” to help turn the Lakers around?

Candice Wiggins, WNBA star from Stanford says she was bullied by fellow WNBA players for being straight. The bulling got so bad she couldn’t take it anymore and quit playing. She is now focusing on becoming a professional volleyball player.

Tom Brady’s jersey is now worth to be $500,000 and still there is no clue to where the jersey is.