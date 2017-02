VACAVILLE (KRON)- An Amtrak train east of Vacaville struck and killed a man late Wednesday morning, according to Vacaville Fire Protection District Chief Doug Rogers.

The train was traveling around 70 mph and the man was struck in the middle of the tracks and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Rogers.

The accident occurred at Hawkins and Byrnes roads a half-mile north of Elmira Road around 11:45 a.m., Rogers said.