Vehicle theft hits twice in Novato

NOVATO (KRON)- Three people were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of two unrelated vehicle thefts Monday according to Novato Police.

Police officers were at Americas Best Value Inn at 7600 Redwood Blvd. on a different call when an automated license plate reader detected a stolen car in the parking lot. Police followed the car and arrested the driver, Mary Katherine Ripple, 39, of San Rafael, on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics and driving with a suspended license.

Santa Rosa police then contact Novato police about a stolen vehicle in their city that was being tracked through the Global Positioning System by its owner.

Police found the car parked on Alameda Del Prado near Clay Court in Novato and Jason John Lefor, 44, of Petaluma, was in possession of the car’s keys. Amanda Marie Evans, 24, of Santa Rosa, was also found in the car. Both were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property, police said.