PALO ALTO (BCN) — Police are asking for help identifying two Hispanic men suspected in a home burglary and an attempted home burglary earlier this month in the same block in Palo Alto, police said on Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a call at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 from a resident who said that two men allegedly tried to break into his home in the first block of Roosevelt Circle.

The resident had received a notification on his cellphone that his home surveillance system detected movement outside the home, police said.

When he reviewed the video he saw two men knock at his front door and then walk to the backyard where they allegedly tried to open a sliding glass door, according to police.

The suspects left without getting inside. Officers responded but did not find the suspects.

Dispatchers received another call 30 minutes later from a man who lives on the same block of Roosevelt Circle who said someone burglarized his home between 9 a.m. and noon as he was out.

The suspect got into the home through an unlocked sliding glass door and stole jewelry and other belongings.

Police said they believe the two incidents are related because they occurred at about the same time and the suspects tried or got into the home through a sliding glass door.

Videos of the attempted burglary can be watched at https://youtu.be/LrMAGSFajWU and https://youtu.be/SaStKtqsyLY.

Police said one suspect was wearing a distinctive, multi-colored Star Wars jacket with a hood, black gloves, blue jeans and red sneakers.

The other suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a red shirt, dark gray pants and gray sneakers.

Police said they are looking into whether the suspects were involved in other home burglaries in Palo Alto or other cities.

The technique used by the suspects is common among home burglars, police said. Burglars will knock on the front door to see whether anyone is home. If no one answers, the burglars will try to get into the home through the privacy of a backyard.

Police always suggest residents first speak to strangers through a closed front door to let them know someone is home. Police also suggest residents put a padlock on yard gates.

Suspicious activity should be reported immediately to police. Officers also suggest locking all doors and windows before leaving home.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.

Anonymous tips can be sent to paloalto@tipnow.org or by text or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.

The Police Department’s free mobile apps, which can be downloaded from http://www.bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or http://www.bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay, will also accept anonymous tips.