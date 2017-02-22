SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The stormy weather and piles of new snow in the Sierra continue to cause major problems, ranging from closed roads to accidents.

Even if you’re not running into road closures, driving in the Sierra has been a problem.

Just one example–by early afternoon, the Nevada Highway Patrol says there were more than two dozen crashes on Interstate 80 and on highways in and around Reno.

Most of the accidents involve single-vehicle spin-outs and fender benders.

Several crashes were also reported on Interstate 580 in the Reno area and on U.S. 50 near Dayton.

The Truckee CHP has been posting photos showing stalled and snow-bound trucks. And highway workers say that bad driving isn’t helping the situation.

Then, there’s the giant sinkhole near Bridal Veil Falls that’s caused a chunk of Highway 50 to collapse.

The mud and erosion there is extensive and crews are trying to figure out the best way to get this fixed.

They are shoring up the westbound lanes of Highway 50 now and will work on a more permanent fix later.