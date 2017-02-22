SAN JOSE (KRON) — What has happened to all the pets affected by the massive San Jose flooding?

The flooding has led to thousands of residents being evacuated. Some families were forced to get out and leave their animals behind.

People have been extremely concerned about the horses that have been left behind in the flood.

You can see those horses just walking around in all that water.

Neighbors that have their own ranches have gone in to try and get them out, but police have turned them all away saying the safest thing for the horses is for them to shelter in place.

When it’s safe enough to get them out, they’ll need veterinary care.

The owners have been evacuated, but they have been using kayaks to go in and check on their animals and feed them every day.

The water may recede by Thursday.

