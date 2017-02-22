Water from Anderson Reservoir to blame for San Jose flooding

SAN JOSE (KRON) Where did all the water rushing into San Jose’s neighborhoods come from? The short answer, Anderson Reservoir swamped Coyote Creek.

But why the flooding happened is still baffling experts in the South Bay.

Coyote Creek runs from Lake Anderson all the way to the San Francisco Bay. The creek which is actually the size of a river, stretches for more than 63 miles across low lying areas of San Jose.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says the city failed to properly communicate with residents who were forced to evacuate their homes when floodwaters from a creek quickly spilled into streets during heavy rains.

City officials ordered more than 14,000 residents to leave their homes early Wednesday as water flooded homes and shut down a portion of a major freeway. Highway 101 has since reopened in both directions.

Some people said they got their first notice with a knock on their door from a firefighter in a boat.

Authorities went door-to-door overnight ordering thousands more people to seek higher ground as creeks and reservoirs overtopped their banks and sent chest-deep water into neighborhoods.

Mayor Liccardo said at a news conference that there is no question the city needs to improve communication in the future.

Anderson Reservoir has been nearing capacity since early January. Earlier this week the lake over flowed hitting 104 percent of capacity as you can see in the video.

During a briefing Wednesday morning city officials said they are not sure why Coyote Creek flooded.

Officials tell KRON4 News that there was not a levee breach but possibly an obstruction in Coyote Creek that has forced the flood waters into homes and submerging vehicles.

