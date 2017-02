WASHINGTON D.C.(KRON)– Two police officers were shot in Washington D.C.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Morse Street in Northeast Washington D.C. according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both officers were conscious and breathing when they were transported to MedStar Washington Hospital, according to police.

A suspect was also transported to MedStar Hospital.

No details were immediately available about what caused the altercation.