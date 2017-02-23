20-year-old man killed in Pittsburg shooting

PITTSBURG (KRON) — A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Pittsburg Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue at 7:45 p.m., police said.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near the back of a business. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Joseph West from Antioch.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The shooting is currently under investigation as police interview witnesses.

Further details were not immediately available.

