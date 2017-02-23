8-year-old child nearly drowns in Hawaii waters

HAWAII (KRON)– A Korean family’s vacation took a turn for the worst when their 8-year-old child nearly died after being swept into Hawaiian waters.

Moments before the water’s harsh currents swept the child away, he was wading in the water.

As his parents looked on, the waves pulled him deeper into the ocean.

No lifeguards were on duty, but a group of bystanders rushed to rescue the child.

Kristyn Fujimoto helped rescue the child.

“I lifted him up, I told him remain calm. You’re ok. Hold your breath,” she said.

Fujimoto said the incident escalated rather quickly.